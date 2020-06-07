PA aims to bring world condemnation upon Israel’s annexation plans

“We are prepared to defend any decision the Israeli government makes before the UN,” said Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

The Palestinian delegation to the United Nations is planning on introducing a resolution to condemn any move by Israel to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samara, according to a statement by Israel’s delegation to the UN on Sunday.

“As much as is needed, we are prepared to defend any decision the Israeli government makes before the UN, and to work with our friends around the world to thwart hostile initiatives,” said Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

“The solution to the conflict will come through direct negotiations in Jerusalem and not through political terrorism in New York. The international community needs to know that legitimizing Palestinian provocations rewards [PA President Mahmoud Abbas’] refusal to have a dialogue with Israel,” Danon said.

The Palestinians are expected to bring the resolution before the UN General Assembly where it is sure to pass, since the U.S. could veto the move if it was brought before the UN Security Council.

The resolution is expected to be introduced before July 1, the earliest date that the Knesset could vote on a plan to annex parts of Judea and Samara in accordance with an agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The PA’s WAFA news agency reported on June 5 that Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, had met with senior PLO official Saeb Erekat.

“We discussed about the urgency to stop annexation to save the peace prospects. Respect for international law and ending the occupation remain a consensus among peace-loving countries,” Erekat said.

Riyad Mansour, head of the Palestinian delegation to the UN, sent a letter to the Security Council on June 4 detailing what he called Israeli “war crimes.”

“It is not a coincidence that the escalation of Israeli crimes against Palestinian civilians is happening in parallel with measures being taken on the ground by Israel to implement its annexation plan. That plan that would entail annexing large parts of the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley and land on which it has illegally established its settlements and wall, all in grave breach of international law,” he said.