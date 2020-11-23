PA lockdown: Corona spirals out of control in Palestinian-controlled areas

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday that PA-controlled areas will be under a full lockdown over the weekends, and a curfew will be imposed.

By Associated Press

The Palestinian Authority (PA) announced a partial two-week lockdown to clamp down on the coronavirus’ spread as new cases have rapidly increased.

The PA controls territory in Judea and Samaria.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday that PA-controlled areas will be under a full lockdown over the weekends, and a curfew will be imposed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on weekdays.

All non-essential businesses will be closed during the periods of lockdown.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has recorded over 3,000 new cases of the coronavirus in Judea and Samaria in the past week, and a total of more than 84,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

It says at least 714 Palestinians have died from the disease.