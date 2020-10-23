PA official: Sudan to become third ‘backstabbing’ Arab country

Palestinian child with donkey and photos depicting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed and PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest near Nabulus against Abraham Accords, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP/Majdi Mohammed)

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Palestinian officials are speaking out about their fears that Sudan will normalize relations with Israel, as a formal agreement on the matter seems to draw nearer.

Senior Israeli officials visited Sudan this week, signaling that normalization between the North African nation and the Jewish state may be on the horizon, Army Radio reported on Thursday.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen told Channel 13 News on Thursday that Israel is “very close to normalizing ties with Sudan.”

“If Sudan joins the train of normalization with Israel, it will be another setback for the Palestinian issue,” a Palestinian Authority official told The Jerusalem Post.

“It won’t come as a surprise, but Sudan will become the third Arab country to stab the Palestinians in the back and act in violation of Arab consensus and resolutions.”

Some expressed concerns that normalization with Sudan may mean the North African country will agree to repatriate and naturalize Palestinian refugees.

“Sudan is not only acting against the interests of its people, but the Palestinians as well,” Fatah activist Haytham al-Hajj told local media on Thursday.

“We have seen reports suggesting that the Trump plan includes a scheme to settle Palestinian refugees in Arab countries, including Sudan. If true, this would be a very dangerous development.”

Palestinian political analyst Zakaria Natshe told The Jerusalem Post that Palestinians have lost faith in the promises of Arab nations.

“Bahrain told the Palestinians it would not follow suit with the United Arab Emirates and establish ties with Israel,” he said.

“A few days later, Bahrain announced its decision to normalize relations with Israel. Our Arab brothers are not only betraying us; they are also lying to us. They make you praise them for saying they are opposed to normalization; then they do the opposite.”

“[We’re] watching as one Arab country after the other turns its back on us and submits to U.S. and Israeli pressure and extortion,” he added.