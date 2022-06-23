PA ordered to pay $38 million to families of Israeli terror victims

Young Palestinians take part in a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, June 26, 2021. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

The 34 plaintiffs will appeal for greater compensation.

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Authority this week was ordered by a Jerusalem court to pay NIS 130 million ($38 million) to the families of 34 victims who died in terror attacks in the Second Intifada.

The decision comes three months after a Supreme Court ruling that said that the Palestinian Authority (PA) could be held liable for terrorism and sued by the families of those killed in terror attacks because of its “pay-for-slay” policy of gifting salaries to convicted terrorists and their families, which could be viewed as tacit “approval of terror.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs from the Shurat HaDin-Israeli Law Center thanked the Jerusalem District Court for Tuesday’s ruling, but added that they would file an appeal for a larger settlement, the Ynet news site reported.

Shurat HaDin founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said the ruling was unprecedented and marked the highest payout to date against the PA.

“Another huge victory of ours over terror,” she tweeted.

In the April ruling at the Supreme Court, Justice Yitzhak Amit said that the PA’s “consent” to terrorist actions meant it had “direct and personal responsibility for those acts” of terror.