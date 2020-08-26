Palestinian attacker stabs, kills Jewish man in central Israel

The stabbing victim being evacuated to hospital. (Petach Tikvah Hatzolah Spokesman)

The stabbing victim, who suffered wounds to his upper body, didn’t survive.

By World Israel News Staff

The 39-year-old haredi victim of a stabbing attack in Petah Tikvah has died. He had been evacuated to Beilinson hospital in critical condition with wounds to his upper body.

“The wounded man was lying on the sidewalk unconscious, suffering from bleeding wounds on his torso,” said MDA paramedics Ilan Mualem and Hezi Gutman, who treated the victim at the scene.

“We immediately began to provide life-saving medical treatment, including bandaging the wounds, stopping the bleeding, and advanced resuscitating techniques, the paramedics said.

“We then quickly took him into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing to attempt to resuscitate him.”

The suspected assailant, Khalil Dweikat, 46, a Palestinian from Nablus (Shechem), was arrested.

Initially, police said he was residing illegally in Israel, but according to the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency), he had a work permit that was in force.