Palestinian car-rammer eliminated during terror attack in Samaria

Israeli security and medical forces at the scene of a car-ramming attack in 2017. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Israeli troops neutralized a Palestinian attacker who tried to kill several soldiers in a car-ramming attack on Friday.

By Associated Press

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who attempted to run over them with his vehicle on Friday.

No Israelis were wounded in the attack, which took place north of Ramallah in Samaria.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks as Israel has vowed to proceed with plans to annex Jewish communities Judea and Samaria in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas claimed last week that the Palestinians were no longer bound by agreements with Israel and the United States and were cutting all contacts, including security coordination.

Abbas has publicly made similar threats on numerous occasions in the past, but has never followed through on them.

Palestinians have carried out a series of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks against Israeli civilians in recent years.

Under official Palestinian Authority policy, terrorists who commit such attacks receive monthly stipends that significantly exceed the average income in Palestinian communities.

The families of terrorists who die committing attacks also receive stipends indefinitely.

The Palestinian pay-for-slay policy violates laws in Israel and the United States and has been responsible for massive reductions in international aid.

Abbas has repeatedly vowed to continue the payments, regardless of the repercussions.