Palestinian ‘Protocols’: PA TV presents notorious anti-Semitic forgery as ‘important book’

The fact that the “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” is a forgery has not stopped the Palestinian Authority from presenting it to its people as an authentic Jewish document.

By TPS

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) official television station has presented a notorious anti-Semitic forgery called “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” as a true work and an “important book” in an educational piece about a Lebanese historian who translated it.

The historian, Ajaj Nuwayhed, was described by PA TV as having made a deep “cultural and intellectual contribution.”

Nuwayhed “left a mark on the Arab library that testifies to the depth of his cultural and intellectual contribution. Among the most important of his books… [is] his important book The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which he translated,” the PA TV broadcasted in November, the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported.

The Protocols was published in Russia in 1903, was translated into multiple languages, feeding anti-Semitism everywhere it was published.

Already in 1921, “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion: was exposed as a malicious anti-Semitic forgery.

However, “the significant detail that the book is a forgery has not stopped the Palestinian Authority from presenting it to its people as an authentic Jewish document, describing in precise detail the Jews’ plan to subjugate humanity,” PMW said Wednesday.

PMW has previously exposed the PA for presenting “The Protocols” as an authentic document and has referred to Nuwayhed’s translation as one of his “most outstanding” works.

A Fatah spokesperson claimed that “The Protocols” instructs “the Zionists” to create “extremist” Islamic “religious streams” that will undermine Arab regimes by causing “internal disputes,” while the host of a program on Islam on official PA TV claimed that the Jews had already begun to implement several stages of “the plan” set out in “The Protocols.”

The PA and Fatah have likewise claimed that there is a Jewish plan to subjugate humanity.