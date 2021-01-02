Palestinian shot during violent riot at illegal construction site

Palestinians at the site started a violent riot with Israeli security forces who were evacuating an illegal building in a village called At-Tuwani.

By World Israel News and AP

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday a 24-year-old man named Haron Abu Aram was shot at a construction site near Hebron.

The location is an illegal construction site in an area controlled by Israel, not the Palestinian Authority (PA). It is therefore against the law to build there without a permit from the Israeli government.

Palestinians at the site started a violent riot with Israeli security forces who were evacuating an illegal building in a village called At-Tuwani. Palestinians attacked troops with “massive amount of rocks,” the IDF announced, when soldiers seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram that was being used to build the illegal structure.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Abu Aram is suffering from paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck and is now quadriplegic.

“We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian who was injured by live fire during the incident. The incident is being investigated,” the Israeli military told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Video showed a group of Palestinians trying to take back confiscated generators from soldiers before a gunshot is heard and Abu Aram appears on the ground.