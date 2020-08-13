Palestinians furious over Israel-UAE agreement: ‘Repeal it immediately’

“The Palestinian leadership rejects what the United Arab Emirates has done as a betrayal.”

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was joined by all the Palestinian factions in blasting Thursday’s announcement that diplomatic relations would open between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

“We call on the United Arab Emirates to repeal this agreement immediately,” Abbas’ spokesman said. “It damages the rights of Palestinians and betrays Jerusalem and Palestine.”

“The Palestinian leadership rejects what the United Arab Emirates has done as a betrayal,” a Palestinian statement said, demanding the UAE “immediately withdraw from this disgraceful declaration.”

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian politician, directed a tweet at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan:

“May you never experience the agony of having your country stolen; may you never feel the pain of living in captivity under occupation; may you never witness the demolition of your home or murder of your loved ones. May you never be sold out by your ‘friends.'”

Hamas, the terror group that controls the Gaza Strip, said the UAE “stabbed Palestinians in the back.”

“The agreement with the UAE is a reward for the Israeli occupation and crimes,” the terror organization’s spokesman said.

The Palestinians were unmoved by the news that the agreement would mean a delay of Israel’s plan to extend sovereignty over areas which it hopes to one day make part of their future Palestinian state.

The historic deal between the UAE and Israel was made at the White House by President Donald Trump.

“Now that the ice has been broken I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner said at the meeting that another country may soon follow in UAE’s footsteps. But he wouldn’t name the country. “Things are happening that I can’t talk about,” he said.