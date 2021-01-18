Parler returns despite Internet giants’ ban

“I’m confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up,” Matze said.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

“Hello world, is this thing on?”

That was the message from Parler CEO John Matze that appeared online Jan. 17 on what is only a static website at this point. Parler also recovered the company’s data.

Matze told Fox News on Sunday, “I’m confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up.”

“When you go into Parler.com it doesn’t go into the void now, it hits a server, and it returns just one piece of information,” he said.

Along with the “hello, world” message, Matze wrote:

“Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.

“We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”

Parler appears to be hosted by domain registrar and web hosting company Epik.

Epik issued a statement on Jan. 11 coming down on the side of Parler after it lost its web host, saying, “While we could easily expound on the responsibilities of major media owners, and the impact their editorial malfeasance creates, when it comes to Parler, it is clear that there is an artificial standard that many now want to apply.”

On Jan. 10, Parler lost its web-hosting platform when Amazon Web Services (AWS) abruptly pulled the plug on the Twitter-like social media app, which has become popular with conservatives.

AWS said Parler was failing to moderate violent content on its site. Critics have noted that Parler seemed to be unfairly singled out given the amount of questionable content AWS does not police.

Also cutting off Parler were Apple and Google, the avenues by which people could download the app to their cellphones.

Matze said the tech giants were motivated by a desire to squelch conservative voices and to squash an up-and-coming tech challenger.

“This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place,” Matze wrote on Parler. “We were too successful too fast.”

Matze said he and his family left their home and went into hiding due to death threats resulting from his company’s “highly charged” dispute with AWS.