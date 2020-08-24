Peace deal bearing fruit: Israel, UAE agree to cooperate in corona fight

The ministers agreed to appoint a representative responsible for relations between the two countries, specifically regarding the fight against COVID-19.

By World Israel News Staff

Minister of Health of the State of Israel, MK Yuli Edelstein, and Minister of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, spoke Monday and agreed on initial and immediate cooperation between Israel and the UAE regarding health.

“The conversation was held in good spirits with the goal of advancing cooperation between the countries,” Israel’s Health Ministry said.

The ministers agreed that the conversation was “excellent for both countries” and will appoint a representative responsible for relations between the two countries, specifically regarding the fight against COVID-19.

In addition, the countries will set up delegations of businesspeople from both countries in order to begin joint business ventures.

With the decline of COVID-19, the countries will also work to create a student exchange program.

Edelstein said, “Peace with the United Arab Emirates gives an excellent opportunity to the citizens of Israel and the UAE for close relations that will be fruitful for both sides. The Emirati Health Minister is a true partner of Israel. Israel has a friend in the Emirates!”

Israel has struggled to control the pandemic in its second wave. The total number of cases in Israel has surpassed 100,000. Most have recovered, with 21,914 active cases.

The number of dead is 839. Israel’s corona czar Ronni Gamzu warned recently that Israel could see 400 dead a month. Several corona departments are full to capacity, including Poriyah in Tiberias, Laniado in Netanyahu and Shaare Tzedek in Jerusalem.