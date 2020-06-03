Petition to impeach NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio acquires 72,000 signatures

“Mayor Bill de Blasio is destroying New York City,” the petition reads.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

An old petition to impeach NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has taken on new life as violent riots continue to rip through the city in protest over an African-American who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The online Change.org petition was created last year right after de Blasio announced his candidacy for president.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio is destroying New York City,” the petition reads. “This is not about being conservative, left, etc. This is about ‘radical’ politics that are harming the city and being neglectful of New Yorkers.”

The petition then goes on to list the reasons why de Blasio should be impeached.

One of the reasons given is that the mayor is “anti-police” but has “no problem” utilizing police personnel to guard him while he works out at a gym.

Another reason given is that he “avoided acknowledging” the city’s annual Puerto Rican Day parade and D-Day ceremonies.

“He also ‘forgot’ to attend a 9/11 memorial event for victims,” a third reason states.

The petition is seeking to acquire 75,000 signatures, but it looks like that number will be far surpassed as over 72,000 people have signed it as of Wednesday.

Violent riots rocked the Big Apple again on Tuesday with 700 additional arrests made, six policemen attacked, and at least six police vehicles vandalized.

In a press conference on Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized de Blasio’s mishandling of the riots.

“You have 38,000 NYPD people, it is the largest police department in the United States of America,” Cuomo said. “Use 38,000 people and protect property. Use the police, protect property and people. Look at the videos, it was a disgrace.”

Cuomo also said he has the power to “displace” de Blasio and take over the situation but doesn’t think “we’re at that point.”

On Monday, an 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew was placed on the city, which will last until the end of the week. However, thousands of protesters defied the curfew on Tuesday night.