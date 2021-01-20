Police declare attempted stabbing last week a terror attack

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court issued a gag order on the details of the investigation.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The police are investigating an incident in which an Arab threatened a policewoman with a knife in Kafr Qassem last week as a terrorism incident, it stated a week after the attack.

The police stated Wednesday that following the incident on Thursday night, during which the police arrested a 17-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority (PA) after threatening a policewoman with a knife outside the police station in Kafr Qassem, “the suspicion of a nationalist motive has increased.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court issued a gag order on the details of the investigation.

The circumstances of the case are being investigated, the police stated.