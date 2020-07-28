Police release images of suspect in killing of black Trump supporter

State Republicans are calling for an investigation, concerned that it was Trammell’s support for Trump that got him killed.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Outside of local news, conservative sites and social media, most mainstream news sites have ignored the death of Bernell Trammell, a Black Trump supporter who was gunned down in front of his office in broad daylight in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Milwaukee police released images of a suspect on Monday.

“Witnesses said the suspect is a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen riding a black bicycle and wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black face mask, a black and red long-sleeve shirt with white lettering on the front, light-colored pants, black socks and white shoes, police said,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Trammell, 60, was a well-known community activist n Milwaukee. With his signature dreadlocks, he stood outside his store where he had a publishing company with signs like, “Vote Donald Trump 2020.” He also posted signs outside his building with Bible quotes and in support of Black Lives Matter.

“Because of Trammell’s well-known political activism and the possibility that his murder could be politically motivated, I respectfully request that United States Attorney Matthew Krueger open an investigation,” Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said on Friday, The New York Post reported.

“No American should fear for their personal safety because of where they live or their political affiliation,” Hitt said.