Police shoot Palestinian who ran over Border Policewoman

Officers opened fire after a Palestinian car knocked down and injured a police officer at a checkpoint outside the Abu Dis neighborhood of Jerusalem.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Police shot and neutralized a Palestinian driver Tuesday who ran over a policewoman at a checkpoint in the eastern half of Jerusalem.

“A Palestinian vehicle that arrived at the checkpoint at high speed attempted to run over a Border Policewoman,” a police statement said. “Officers responded by firing and neutralizing the terrorist.”

Police said the officer was lightly injured and was evacuated for treatment at a Jerusalem hospital while bomb disposal experts checked the vehicle for explosives.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic seriously affecting the economies of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Palestinian terror attacks have not stopped.

On June 2 IDF troops shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist after he attempted to ram into an IDF patrol in Hebron with his car.

In a serious incident last month IDF soldier Shadi Ibrahim was seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack near Hebron. Ibrahim, 20, from the Druze town of Sajur in northern Israel, had a leg amputated as a result of the attack.

Hospitalized for two weeks in the intensive care unit at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Ibrahim said he wants to return to the army as soon as possible.

Over the years Palestinians have carried out scores of car ramming attacks that have influenced extremists abroad.

In a copycat attack in Paris in April, a Muslim man who ran over and seriously injured two French policemen said he was motivated by the Palestinians.