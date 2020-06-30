Poll: 38 percent of Americans think Joe Biden has dementia

The Rasmussen poll found that 38 percent of likely voters, including 20 percent of surveyed Democrats, believe Biden has dementia.

By Andrew Stiles, Washington Free Beacon

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans think former vice president Joe Biden is suffering from dementia, according to the results of a poll published Monday. A clear majority of voters think Biden should publicly address his noticeably deteriorating cognitive functions.

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen, found that 38 percent of likely voters believe that Biden has dementia. That includes 20 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of independent voters. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans said they thought Biden has the condition, which is characterized by cognitive deficits such as the inability to string together complex sentences.

A significant majority of voters—61 percent—said it was important that Biden publicly address the dwindling dexterity of his brain, with 41 percent saying it was “very important” to hear from Biden on the issue, assuming he is able to discuss it in a somewhat coherent fashion.

Mainstream media have been reluctant to discuss the health of Biden’s brain in their reporting on the 2020 presidential race, even though hours of so-called expert commentary have been devoted to analyzing the mental state of President Donald J. Trump, who has been described as “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Biden’s ability to speak the English language has deteriorated to the point where even his pre-recorded messages contain verbal gaffes. “I’m coming to you for ask a quick favor,” Biden said in a recent campaign video, which helpfully corrected the former VP’s grammar in the accompanying subtitles. Makes you wonder how bad the outtakes must have been.