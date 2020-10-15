Poll: Orthodox Jews in America overwhelmingly back Trump

Members of the Orthodox community in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP/John Minchillo)

A new poll commissioned by Ami Magazine found that 83% of U.S. Orthodox Jews will vote for the current president.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Orthodox Jews in America overwhelmingly back President Donald Trump.

A new poll commissioned by Ami Magazine found that 83% of U.S. Orthodox Jews will vote for the current president in the November 3rd election. Only 13% said they will vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Four percent were undecided.

The poll found that 76% also said that the media covered Trump unfairly.

The poll backs up an earlier one by Ami Magazine reported in August 2018. That survey of Orthodox Jews in the tristate area found “a total of 82% would vote for [Trump] again in 2020.”

The results show that among Orthodox Jewish attitudes are exactly the reverse of those of non-Orthodox U.S. Jews, whos according to a recent Pew Research Center poll, overwhelmingly (67%) intend to vote for Biden.

The Pew poll did reflect the findings of the Ami Magazine survey. Pew found that 78% of Orthodox U.S. Jews were backing Trump.

However, Orthodox Jewry only makes up about 10% of American Jewry as a whole.

Orthodox Jewish support is likely a reflection of the group’s concern for Israel and conservative values. For secular U.S. Jews, Israel comes much further down on their list of priorities and they tend to embrace leftwing policies.

The Trump administration’s policies have been considered extremely favorable to the Jewish State. Among its moves has been U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights, the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and acknowledging that there is nothing illegal about settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Trump has also blocked U.S. funds to the Palestinian Authority due to its support for terror and to UN bodies promoting the Palestinian cause.

The president has earned widespread support among Israelis as a result. An October 6 poll published by i24News Monday showed 63% of Israeli Jews favor Trump, and only 18.8% support Biden.

In January, during a visit to the White House, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflected Israeli attitudes when he said to Trump, “You have been the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”