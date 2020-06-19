Pompeo calls Bolton ‘traitor’ over book on Trump

A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, June 18, 2020. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Netanyahu says he has “full confidence in Jared Kushner,” rejecting a Bolton allegation he had doubts in Trump’s son-in-law. Trump also fired back at “Wacko John Bolton,” calling him a “sick puppy.”

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out Friday at John Bolton, calling President Trump’s former national security chief a “traitor” for writing a book alleging a litany of improprieties by his former boss.

“It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” Pompeo tweeted. “To our friends around the world: you know that President @realDonaldTrump’s America is a force for good in the world.”

The 577-page “The Room Where it Happened” by Bolton, an avowed hawk who served s U.S. ambassador to the UN before becoming Trump’s national security advisor in 2016, is due to be released June 23 and alleges that Trump is unfit for office.

Among the claims in his book is that Trump had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him get reelected this November and offered “personal favors to dictator”‘ he likes.

Bolton also claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had doubts about the ability of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to handle the job of crafting Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

Netanyahu rejected the allegation about Kushner, whose family are personal friends of the Israeli prime minister.

“I have full confidence in Kushner, who has contributed greatly to promoting peace in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office. “The Kushner-led U.S. Middle East team successfully drafted President Trump’s principles for a vision of peace, which offers the most realistic plan for peace in our region.”

Trump also fired back at “Wacko John Bolton,” calling him a “sick puppy.”

“Bolton’s book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad,” Trump tweeted. “Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is!”

The Trump administration asked for a court order to stop publication of the book on grounds that it contains classified material.

In an interview with ABC News to promote the book, Bolton called Trump incompetent and said that as president, Trump has no guiding principles.

“I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job,” Bolton said in the interview, the full version of which will be aired on Sunday.

“There really isn’t any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what’s good for Donald Trump’s reelection,” Bolton said. “I think he was so focused on the reelection that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside.”