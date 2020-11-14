Pompeo launches 7-nation tour in France

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arrives in Paris, Nov. 14, 2020, in Le Bourget, France. Pompeo is beginning a 10-day trip to Europe and the Middle East. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

Pompeo will visit Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, becoming the first secretary of state to visit communities in this region of Israel.

By Associated Press

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Saturday in Paris, at the start of a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East.

The trip is aimed at shoring up the priorities of the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump. It will include visits to Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria and Pompeo will become the first secretary of state to visit communities in this region of Israel.

The United States’ top diplomat — as well as its president and much of his Republican Party — have not accepted the results of the American election, and the unusual circumstances will likely overshadow the issues.

Low-key meetings were set for Saturday with civil society, academia and the private sector, according to a senior State Department official who was not authorized to speak publicly about Pompeo’s agenda. No details were provided.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian noted on Friday the “difficult subjects” on the table, from the situation in Iraq and Iran, terrorism, the Middle East and China.

That meeting will take place Monday, Le Drian said, suggesting that Pompeo also will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Paris is in the midst of a lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The French president, who spoke with Joe Biden four days ago to offer congratulations, has had a tense relationship with Donald Trump. Both leaders initially worked to woo each other with gestures of extravagance, such as Macron making Trump the guest of honor at a Bastille Day military parade. Trump later pulled out of the Paris global climate accord, a blow to Macron.

The United States also left the Iran nuclear accord, and Pompeo said in a tweet before departing on his trip that “Iran’s destabilizing behavior” would be among topics of discussion.

In an arrival tweet Saturday in France, Pompeo laid out the standard diplomatic groundwork for his Paris talks, noting that France is the “oldest friend and ally” of the United States. “The strong relationship between our countries cannot be overestimated,” he tweeted.

Promoting religious freedom and countering terrorism were also among topics on the table during his trip, he tweeted.

Both issues are keenly relevant to France. There have been three terror attacks in recent weeks in France that have killed four people, with beheadings linked to recently republished caricatures of Muhammad. Anti-France protests rolled through some Muslim countries after Macron insisted on his nation’s respect for freedom of expression, including the right to draw caricatures.

After France, Pompeo’s tour takes him to Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Beside France, Turkey, Georgia and Qatar have had fractious relationships with the Trump administration, and it was not clear whether Pompeo planned public engagements with their leaders — or whether he would take questions from the press.

The administration’s relations with Turkey have been particularly strained after the NATO ally’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system, and Pompeo’s stop in Istanbul next week will not include meetings with Turkish officials. Instead, Pompeo will meet with religious leaders to highlight his promotion of religious freedom.

Palestinian officials, who have boycotted the Trump administration since 2017, have denounced Pompeo’s plans to visit the town of Psagot in Samaria. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh tweeted on Friday that this was a “dangerous precedent” that legalizes “settlements,” a term used derogatorily in reference to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

In keeping with Trump’s refusal to concede, and orders for Cabinet agencies not to cooperate with the Biden transition team, the State Department has not been involved with facilitating Biden’s calls to foreign leaders, according to officials familiar with the process.

At a news conference Tuesday, Pompeo said he would carry on as if there was no change.

“I’m the secretary of state,” he said. “I’m getting calls from all across the world. These people are watching our election. They understand that we have a legal process. They understand that this takes time.”