‘Precisely what I was thinking,’ Albanese says of Hitler-Netanyahu comparison

The Combat Antisemitism Movement replied that ‘this is an undeniably antisemitic comparison.’

By JNS

Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur for Palestinian rights with a long history of anti-Israel comments, shared and agreed with a post on social media that likens Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

“This is precisely what I was thinking today,” she wrote in response to the post.

The U.N. special rapporteur is “clearly unfit” and should be fired, the group said.

