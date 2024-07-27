‘Precisely what I was thinking,’ Albanese says of Hitler-Netanyahu comparison

Press briefing by Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian Territories at the United Nations in New York City, Oct. 27, 2022. (Lev Radin/Shutterstock)

By JNS

Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur for Palestinian rights with a long history of anti-Israel comments, shared and agreed with a post on social media that likens Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

“This is precisely what I was thinking today,” she wrote in response to the post.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement replied that “this is an undeniably antisemitic comparison.”

The U.N. special rapporteur is “clearly unfit” and should be fired, the group said.