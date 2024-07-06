President Biden refers to himself as ‘the first black woman to serve with a black president’

Biden: ‘I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, the first black woman, to serve with a black president.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Amid concerns over President Joe Biden’s mental acuity following a disastrous performance at the Presidential debate over a week ago, Biden continues to make severe gaffes during interviews and at events.

In an interview with Philadelphia’s WURD black radio station, Biden said, “By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, the first black woman, to serve with a black president.”

Clearly, Biden is not a vice president or a black woman, although he served as vice president with the first black president, Barack Obama.

Biden also correctly said he had selected the first black woman vice president, Kamala Harris, and nominated the first black female Supreme Court Justice, Kentaji Brown Jackson.

He wondered how Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court would affect “a young girl who is in school and having trouble.”

However, later in the interview, Biden said he was the “first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware when I was a kid.”

In addition, he claimed to understand the black struggle because the election of Irish-catholic American President John F. Kennedy gave him hope.

“I looked at John Kennedy and said, ‘Well, he — John — he got elected. Why can’t I get elected?’” Biden said. “People need things to look up to.”

Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Biden’s re-election campaign, quickly pointed the finger at the media and said, “It was abundantly clear what the president meant.”

She added, “This would be considered a perfectly normal speech pattern for any other person in America, and has certainly been normal for Joe Biden for his entire career. What are we even doing anymore.”

Although there are some apologists for Biden, the New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC reported that, following the first presidential debate, the Democrats were in “panic” mode.

The New York Times editorial staff requested that Biden drop out of the race, and a few House Democrats have echoed this sentiment.