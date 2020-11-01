Quebec rampage: At least 2 dead, 5 injured as man in medieval armor goes berserk

The Saturday night attack took place near the parliament building in the capital of the Canadian province.
By David Isaac, World Israel News
A male suspect dressed in medieval clothing was arrested by police early Sunday morning after killing two people and seriously injuring five others with a sword in Quebec City.

“Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ arrested a suspect | We still ask the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked as an investigation is still ongoing,” the Quebec City Police Department tweeted.
— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020
Police haven’t ruled out the possibility of an Islamist terrorist attack like those that took place in France in recent weeks, beginning with the beheading of a high school teacher on a Paris street, followed by a second attack involving the killing of three at a Catholic church in Nice. A third attack occurred on Saturday in Lyons in which a Greek Orthodox priest was shot while closing up his church. The priest is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Muslims in many countries have taken to the streets to protest the subsequent crackdown on Islamists by French President Emmanuel Macron.