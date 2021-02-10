Rabbis meet congresswoman who said ‘Hitler was right about one thing’

The Coalition for Jewish Values rejected calls for Rep. Miller’s resignation last month.

By World Israel News Staff

Representative Mary Miller (R-Ill.) met with the Rabbinic Board of the Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) and other rabbinic leaders last week, to discuss both her recent controversial comments and her stance regarding Israel, boycotts and other issues of importance to the Jewish community.

Miller, who spoke at the Jan. 6 Trump rally just before the Capitol riots, said to the crowd, ““Hitler was right on one thing: He said, whoever has the youth has the future.”

Miller faced condemnation and calls to resign, including from Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

However, the CJV countered calls for Rep. Miller’s resignation last month.

“She was subjected to shameful attacks that, if one views the video of her remarks, unquestionably distorted her intent and perspective,” said Rabbi Ze’ev Samson, Midwestern Regional Vice President of the CJV.

“Representative Miller is clearly sympathetic to the Jewish community and emphasized that she wants to be responsive to our concerns. So we were happy that we responded to her invitation and gave her the opportunity to further clear the air,” he said.

At the meeting, Miller apologized and expressed regret for her choice of words. She explained that her intent was to highlight the importance of guiding our youth in the right direction. She answered questions from Jewish community members and learned more about their concerns.

“While I do regret the words I used to illustrate my message about instilling values in our children, I believe God is using this experience for good,” Miller said.

“The great discussion from our meeting only proves this. Connecting and learning from the Jewish community becomes more important every day with anti-Semitism on the rise. I am grateful to be a small part of the solution,” she added.

At the meeting, Rabbi Moshe Parnes, Southern Regional Vice President of the CJV, acknowledged that it is common in Jewish thought to learn lessons from enemies. Other participants expressed their support and asked Miller about her perspective on Israel and the BDS movement.

“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to meet and speak with the Rabbinic Board of the Coalition for Jewish Values and other rabbinic leaders,” Representative Miller said after the meeting.

The CJV represents over 1,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in American public policy.

The meeting followed a statement the CJV made in January in support of Miller immediately after her comments and the subsequent attacks on her.