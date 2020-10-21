Radical Islamic network threatens French society, warns Macron after beheading

Macron vowed to officially dissolve the Sheikh Yassin organization, a group named after Hamas’ founder that was “directly involved” in the beheading.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to ramp up the fight against pro-terror Islamic groups Tuesday evening in a speech following a meeting of the unit to fight Islamism, France 24 reported.

“After the attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, we are going to further strengthen what was already underway,” Macron said, referring to the beheading of schoolteacher Samuel Paty on Friday.

“What our citizens expect now is action, and those actions will continue to ramp up,” he said.

Macron said that dozens of concrete actions have been undertaken over the last few days “against groups and against individuals who have a radical Islamist project, an ideology that aims to destroy the republic. And we will not let them pass.”

He said that the investigation into Friday’s attack is ongoing, but he believes “many” were involved.

The Sheikh Yassin organization, named after the founder of Hamas, was said to be “directly involved,” and Macron announced that the organization is to be officially dissolved in a cabinet meeting Wednesday.

“These types of decisions against groups, associations, and individuals will continue in the coming weeks and months. We are fully determined. We will act because the republic requires it,” Macron said.

Macron also made a careful distinction between the millions of Muslims in France and “radical Islam.”

“Our citizens who follow the religion of Islam must be protected against radical Islam,” he said.

Meyer Habib, a member of French parliament, said Saturday night on Facebook, “France has unfortunately become the land of welcome for Islamists who massacre the teachers who educate them!”

“We are at war,” Habib said.

He said that 27 percent of Muslims believe that Sharia law should take precedence over the laws of the France, and that 100 percent of the 267 victims of terrorism in France over the last 10 years were due to Islamists.

On Friday, Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old refugee from Chechnya named Abdoullakh Anzonovon after the teacher reportedly showed Muhammad cartoons to his class.

According to France 24, Anzonovon had paid students in the neighborhood to identify Paty for him. He had also been in contact with the father of one of Paty’s students prior to the murder.

Before being killed by police, Anzonovon posted to his Twitter account a photograph of Paty’s decapitated head lying in the street.

“In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful. From Abdoullakh, the servant of Allah, to Macron, the leader of the infidels, I executed one of your hellhounds who dared to belittle Muhammad. Calm his fellows before you are inflicted harsh punishment,” Anzonovon tweeted.