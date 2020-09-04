Raised by racist mother to sing neo-Nazi music, twins have abandoned hate

Lamb and Lynx Lennon Lingelser, a former neo-Nazi singing duo who changed their views and abandoned their former ideology. (Facebook).

The twins now “pity” their racist mother who taught them to hate Jews and racial minorities.

By Algemeiner

Two young American women have proved that hate does not always win by changing from a virulently neo-Nazi singing duo to tolerant “liberals” who “pity” the racist mother who taught them to hate Jews and racial minorities.

Twins Lamb and Lynx Lennon Lingelser, 28, once formed a music group called Prussian Blue, named for the color of the residue left in the Holocaust gas chambers by the Zyklon B substance used to exterminate Jews.

As children living in California, they sang songs with titles such as “Aryan Man Awake” and “Hate for Hate” by a neo-Nazi terrorist who murdered a Jewish talk show host.

They became wildly popular in neo-Nazi and white supremacist circles, guided throughout by their vehemently‐racist mother.

The girls and their mother appeared in a 2003 documentary by presenter Louis Theroux, in which their mother said, “They’re going to be an example, and show how being proud of your race is something that would be very appealing to teenage girls.”

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that after Lynx had a brush with death due to cancer and Lamb became stricken with various health conditions, they began to reassess their previous beliefs.

In a soon-to-be-released new documentary, Theroux visited with the twins, and they told him they were “pretty liberal now” and that racism and hatred were “taught.”

“Racism and those beliefs, they are learned and they can also be unlearned and untaught,” Lynx said.

Lamb said that their mother was the source of their earlier beliefs, and for a long time the twins were mad at her for this.

“When we were teenagers there was a lot of resentment and anger and blame on my mum, but now it’s just pity,” she said. “Those little girls were so separate from what we are now.”