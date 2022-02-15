Religious Zionism MK shares Hamas’ goals, will cause Jewish deaths, claim senior gov’t officials

“Arabs and Jews alike will die because of the actions of this man,” Lapid said, referring to Itamar Ben-Gvir.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev issued harsh public statements against right-wing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday, suggesting that the lawmaker would be responsible for the future deaths of Jews and Arabs in Sheikh Jarrah and that he shares a common goal with the Hamas terror group.

Ben-Gvir, a member of the opposition in the Religious Zionism party, set up a symbolic parliamentary office in the flashpoint eastern Jerusalem neighborhood.

After the firebombing of a Jewish family’s home last Friday, Ben-Gvir pledged to maintain a presence in the area until the state commits to stepping up security for Jewish residents.

The establishment of Ben Gvir’s temporary parliamentary bureau was vehemently rejected by local Arab rioters, who threw rocks and projectiles at his supporters and security forces.

Late Sunday night, Israeli security forces physically removed Ben-Gvir from the area, in violation of his parliamentary immunity.

But rather than criticize rioters for acting violently, Lapid slammed Ben-Gvir and said that by sitting at a table under an awning in the neighborhood, he was stoking tensions that would lead to bloodshed.

Ben-Gvir’s actions “are the desperate attempts of an attention-addict to create situations that will end in death. Arabs and Jews alike will die because of the actions of this man,” Lapid told Hebrew-language media.

That sentiment was echoed by Bar-Lev, who compared his right-wing colleague to the Hamas terror group, whose charter calls for the mass murder of Jews.

In a statement, the minister said that Ben-Gvir and his supporters are “putting on shows and waiting for Hamas to clap. Together, they are hoping to set the Middle East aflame.”

It’s unclear why Bar-Lev believes that the right-wing MK would want a conflict to erupt.

Ben-Gvir told media on Monday evening that he will not respond to “fake news,” referring to comments suggesting that his presence in Sheikh Jarrah stems from an ulterior, political motive.

Rather, he said, he is staying in the neighborhood to force the Israeli government to provide better security for Jewish families in the area.

“I’m not folding,” Ben-Gvir said. “I’m staying here until [the state] stops abandoning these families. I’m here, and it’s my right and duty. We own Israel. We own Jerusalem.”

“I strongly condemn the act of violence against MK Itamar Ben-Gvir,” former prime minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said during a Likud meeting Monday.

“This is not ‘Sheikh Jarrah’ – this is Jerusalem, this is our capital,” Netanyahu declared. “We are united in our demand from the police to maintain order and security for the residents of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, just as we demand that peace and security be maintained everywhere in the State of Israel.”