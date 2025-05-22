Rep. Ocasio-Cortez ignores Jewish identity of victims in DC shooting, Omar offers no comment

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Speaking at an Earth Day Event in Astoria, Queens, New York. (Shutterstock)

Rep. Ilhan Omar also declined to give a statement on the shooting, escaping into a waiting car.

By Erez Linn, Israel Hayom

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) sparked controversy with her response to the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., late on Wednesday evening, drawing praise and criticism for not mentioning the victims’ Jewish background or their connection to Israel.

The congresswoman posted on X early on Thursday morning, stating, “Absolutely nothing justifies the murder of innocents. I am devastated by the killing of two people outside an @AJCGlobal event here in Washington.

“Our prayers are with the victims, families, and loved ones of all impacted. As we await more details, we must be clear that hatred has no home here. Antisemitism is a threat to all we hold dear as a society. It must be confronted and rooted out everywhere.”

Critics accused her of downplaying the antisemitic nature of the attack, with X user Arsen Ostrovsky replying, “‘Two people’? They were two JEWS. And more specifically, worked at the Israeli Embassy. These are pertinent details.”

Another user, Paul A. Szypula, added, “Who else thinks @AOC and her Hamas Squad in Congress caused the D.C. Israeli Embassy attack on Wednesday? The fact she’s now pretending to be against violence, after she’s been inciting it for years, is ridiculous. She’s who justified rioters stealing. AOC needs to resign.”

Josh Block wrote: “YOU CAN’T EVEN SAY WHO WAS KILLED. Two JEWS. Two Israelis about to get engaged. Your hostile rhetoric poisons minds and leads to acts of violence like this.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar also declined to give a statement on the shooting, escaping into a waiting car.







WATCH: @IlhanMN refuses to comment on the cold-blooded murder of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/afQVNJ7VAx — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 22, 2025

The shooting took place around 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday as attendees were exiting the American Jewish Committee’s annual Young Diplomats reception.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago, was apprehended inside the museum shortly after the incident, according to D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith.

The victims, a young couple who had planned to get engaged, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly shouted “Free, Free Palestine” after being detained.

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter condemned the attack as a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism,” while AJC CEO Ted Deutch stated, “We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi added, “Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more.” The FBI and D.C. police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime or terrorist attack.

The controversy surrounding AOC‘s statement reflects broader tensions over her past criticism of Israel, including her 2024 remarks accusing the Jewish state of genocide in Gaza, which some argue have fueled antisemitic sentiment.

The incident also comes amid an 140% increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. from 2023 to 2024, according to the Anti-Defamation League.