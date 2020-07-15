Report: 7 ships catch fire in province housing Iranian nuclear plant

An Iranian outlet reported on Wednesday that at least seven ships were set ablaze in the Iranian port of Bushehr.

By World Israel News Staff

According to a report by Iran’s Tasnim news quoted in a number of Western outlets, a minimum of seven ships caught fire on Wednesday in the port of Bushehr, which is in the same province as the Islamic Republic’s sole nuclear plant.

There were no deaths reported from the fires

The blaze at the Bushehr waterfront is the latest in an ongoing series of explosions, blasts, and fires at sensitive sites throughout Iran.

On Monday, a fire broke out at “a major petrochemical plant in southwestern Iran,” Tasnim reported, after which conflicting reports emerged in the Iranian media with regard to the cause of the incident.

On July 2, a major blaze damaged most of the Natanz nuclear site, which was Iran’s primary uranium enrichment facility.

Natanz included three large underground structures capable of holding tens of thousands of centrifuges. Reports after the incident estimate that three-fourths of the facility was wiped out.

A power plant in Ahvaz was the site of another recent explosion, which caused significant damage. On the same day, a chlorine leak at a different facility shut it down and sent workers fleeing.

While Israel neither confirms nor denies its role in such incidents in the region, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi issued a warning on Monday that the Islamic Republic would take “necessary actions.”

“If a regime or a government is involved in the Natanz incident, Iran will react decisively,” said Mousavi.

The New York Times also recently published a report arguing that Israel is behind the Iranian explosions.