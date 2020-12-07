Report: First Pfizer vaccine shipment to arrive in Israel on Thursday

Channel 12 news reported that the first delivery of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Israel at the end of this week.

By World Israel News Staff

On Monday night, reports began circulating in Israel that the first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is slated to arrive in the Jewish state on Thursday.

Channel 12 news reported that the first delivery would be a test run to finalize the vaccines delivery and storage process, which must remain at -94° F.

The Thursday delivery will reportedly consist of 100,000 doses, accompanied by a staff of Pfizer representatives.

Ynet reported that the next delivery would arrive the following day, bringing an even larger number of doses of the vaccine.

The vaccines have not yet been approved in Israel or the United States, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could rule on the vaccine as early as Thursday.

Israel, however, may not wait for the FDA to approve the drug, taking instead the lead of the United Kingdom, which already approved the two-dose vaccine.

The Health Ministry threatened another round of holiday lockdowns as Israel gears up for the Chanukah festival, which begins at the end of this week.

Virus infections are on the rise in Israel and a possible third wave is on the horizon.

According to Israel’s Ministry of Health, enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine should be available to begin inoculating two million people in January 2021.