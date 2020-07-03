Report: Israel caused explosion at Iran nuclear site

This photo released Nov. 5, 2019 shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP)

By World Israel News Staff

A fire and an explosion early Thursday morning that struck a building above Iran’s underground Natanz uranium enrichment facility was caused by an Israeli cyber attack, according to the Kuwaiti al-Jarida newspaper.

U.S.-based analysts have identified the site as a new centrifuge production plant.

The al-Jarida report, published Friday, quotes a “senior security source” as saying the explosion was the result of an airstrike conducted by the IDF’s F-35 stealth jet.

The blast, the Kuwaiti paper said, made a “crack” in the reactor building.

Early Thursday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (IAEO) sought to downplay the fire at the top-secret nuclear facility, where it is widely believed the Islamic Republic is enriching uranium for use in nuclear weapons, calling it an “incident.”

The explosion occurred less than a week after a massive explosion rocked the Parchin military site in Iran’s capital city Tehran.