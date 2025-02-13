Report: Israel to settle for return of 3 hostages in exchange for ceasefire

Hamas hands over captives to the custody of the International Red Cross in Rafah, November 28th, 2023. (Flash90)

Hamas reportedly willing to free 3 Israeli hostages on Saturday, a step Israel has said to have indicated would be enough to maintain the current ceasefire – despite Trump’s ultimatum and mixed messages from Prime Minister Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

The impending collapse of the Gaza ceasefire may have been averted this week, after Israel and Hamas both reportedly expressed a willingness to return to the original terms of the deal, after the Islamic terror group threatened on Monday to delay the return of three Israeli hostages, scheduled to be released on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Israel’s Walla outlet reported that Jerusalem has indicated to Hamas, via Egyptian and Qatari mediators, that Israel is willing to continue the Gaza ceasefire if Hamas releases three Israeli hostages on Saturday, as originally planned.

Multiple Arabic media reports have stated that Hamas has also signalled its willingness to implement the latest hostage release on schedule.

Citing an unnamed source, AFP reported that the Egyptian and Qatari interlocutors have secured Hamas’ assurance that the Saturday hostage release of three captives will be carried out as planned.

“Hamas has confirmed to Egyptian officials its commitment… to conducting the sixth exchange of prisoners on time, on Saturday, as soon as Israel honors its commitment,” one source said.

Another source told AFP that “there is progress” towards resolving the crisis, adding that Israel has vowed to “put in place a humanitarian protocol starting this morning.”

“Prefabricated units, tents, fuel, heavy equipment, medicine, materials for repairing hospitals and everything linked to the humanitarian protocol” will be brought into the Gaza Strip, the source continued.

President Donald Trump threatened earlier this week that “all hell” will break loose if Hamas does not return all the remaining hostages this Saturday by noon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened a full resumption of war if “our hostages” were not returned by Saturday at noon, without specifying how many hostages would have to be released to keep the truce in place.