Republicans criticize potential Harris VP pick on his record as governor of Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris is reportedly considering Josh Shapiro, governor of key swing state Pennsylvania, as her running mate.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Jewish governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, has been named as a possible Vice President pick in Democrat Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, but Republicans have been highly critical of his record.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, is reportedly considering Shapiro, governor of a key swing state, as her running mate.

However, Pennsylvania Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who has the backing of Republican nominee Donald Trump and ran against Shapiro in the 2022 governor’s race, had strong words about Shapiro’s record.

During the campaign, Mastriano said Shapiro never “finished a job” he was elected to do.

Mastriano told FoxNews Digital, “He is always looking to move up the political ladder at the expense of the very people that voted for him.”

Mastriano said that homicides increased 37% between 2017 and 2021 when Shapiro was Attorney General.

Mastriano added that Shapiro “was too interested in being [g]overnor to perform his job as Attorney General.”

Mastriano explained, “He was so interested in placating the Democratic Party, instead of fighting crime and protecting the citizens of Pennsylvania from the influx of fentanyl, he instead was suing the Little Sisters of the Poor back in 2020.”

Pennsylvania Democrat State Sen. Sharif Street told Fox News Digital that Shapiro, as Attorney General, “went after the drug companies that were these big corporate interests that were mass-producing opioids like Percocet and OxyContin, flooding our communities with fentanyl, as well. And they took … them on and made them pay for the harm they’ve done.”

The case cited by Mastriano involves Shapiro’s lawsuit against Catholic Charity Little Sisters of the Poor for not providing contraceptives because they felt it would violate their religious beliefs.

Shapiro has emphasized his Jewish identity during campaigns and during his time in office.

He spoke out about antisemitism on college campuses, quoted Jewish texts in his speeches, and discussed his family’s Shabbat observance.