Roadside bombing wounds Iran Revolutionary Guard commander

Flames rising from a burned car at the site of an explosion - illustrative. (AP via SANA)

Few details were given in the bombing that took place inside Iran near the Pakistani border.

By Associated Press

A roadside bombing in southeastern Iran has wounded a commander of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, a semi-official news agency reported Tuesday.

The report by the ISNA news agency did not provide further details on the attack except to say the commander’s vehicle had struck the roadside bomb, setting it off.

The agency quoted Fadahossein Maleki, a lawmaker from the Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani border where the attack took place, as blaming a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida, known as Jeish al-Adl, for allegedly being behind the attack.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has been put back on its heels since January 3, when a U.S. airstrike killed its commander Qassem Soleimani, 62, and others as they traveled from Baghdad’s international airport.

The Pentagon said President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military to take “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing” a man once referred to by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a “living martyr of the revolution.