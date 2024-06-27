Rocket launches from PA to Israel by 2025: Report

A Palestinian group called Al-Ayyash Battalion says they launched a rocket toward the town of Ram-On in July, 2023. (Hamdah Salhut/Twitter, Screenshot)

Iran is providing rockets, explosives to terror groups based in Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

Terror groups operating in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas in Judea and Samaria could launch rockets at pre-1967 Israel as early as next year, according to a bombshell report.

Senior officials from the PA’s security forces told Hebrew-language news outlet Kan that terrorists in the region are refining their techniques and obtaining rockets as sophisticated as those launched from Gaza.

In April 2024, the New York Times reported that Iran was providing Palestinians in PA areas with weapons, including rockets, in an effort to open an additional front against Israel in the ongoing war.

“The Iranians wanted to flood [Judea and Samaria] with weapons, and they were using criminal networks in Jordan, in [PA territory] and in Israel, primarily Bedouin, to move and sell the products,” Matthew Levitt, director of the counterterrorism program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told the New York Times in April.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives in PA territory are receiving the rockets, along with bomb-making instructions and money, via smuggling routes between Judea and Samaria and Jordan.

In 2023, several terror groups attempted to launch rockets from Jenin towards Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and pre-1967 Israel.

Those efforts were unsuccessful, with the projectiles managing to fly just 300 feet.

But now, PA officials warned, Hamas and PIJ have far more advanced rockets and technology at their disposal.

A senior Jordanian official told Kan that authorities had discovered a number of significant explosive storage sites in recent days.

Jordanian authorities believe that the source of the explosives is Iran, or its proxies.

While not directly acknowledging involvement in the weapons smuggling, a senior Iranian official speaking to the Times reiterated Tehran’s support for violent terror attacks against Israel.

“Iran’s assessment posits that the sole effective avenue for resisting the occupation by the Zionist regime is through armed resistance,” said Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the U.N..