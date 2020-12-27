Russia: Israel ‘overly sensitive’ about envoy’s remarks blaming Israel for mideast conflict

A Russian spokeswoman said Moscow was “confused” by Israel’s reaction to remarks blaming the Jewish state for instability in the Middle East.

By World Israel News Staff

Russia responded this week to Jerusalem’s condemnation of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov, who claimed that Israel, and not Iran, is the true source of conflict in the Middle East.

Viktorov made the comments to The Jerusalem Post two weeks ago and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the paper today, “All statements by the Russian ambassador quoted in the publication are in line with Russia’s well-known position on the Middle East.”

She added, “We are confused by the overly sensitive reaction to the issues touched upon in the interview of our ambassador to Israel.”

Following Viktorov’s original comments to The Post, Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador for rebuke.

Among other contentions, Viktorov claimed, “The problem in the region is not Iranian activities. It’s a lack of understanding between countries and non-compliance with UN resolutions in the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict.”

“Israel is attacking Hezbollah; Hezbollah is not attacking Israel,” he added, denying that proof existed tying the Lebanese terror group to cross-border attack tunnels entering Israeli territory.

On Sunday, Zakharova accused Israel of strikes in Syria, claiming attempts to thwart Iranian military entrenchment in Syrian territory “further destabilize the complicated regional situation.”

“We highly appreciate the constructive dialogue of trust that we have,” Zakharova told The Post, however, striking a more conciliatory tone. “We are committed to continue taking into account Israel’s security concerns in the decision-making process, as our envoy to Israel noted in the interview.”