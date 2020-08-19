‘Sarsour has no role in the campaign whatsoever,’ Biden spokesman says after DNC address

A campaign spokesman claimed Joe Biden supports Israel, opposes anti-Semitism, and “condemns [Sarsour’s] views.”

By Ebin Sandler, World Israel News

Following a Tuesday Democratic National Convention (DNC) event that Linda Sarsour addressed, presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign disavowed the anti-Israel activist.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of antisemitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes [the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement], as does the Democratic platform,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates commented to CNN.

Bates added, “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

Sarsour spoke during a DNC live stream on Tuesday on behalf of the convention’s Muslim Delegates Assembly.

The Palestinian-American activist first arrived on the national scene as one of the leaders of the Women’s March, a role from which she would be forced to resign due to a persistent anti-Semitism scandal that she has been unable to shake.

“The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party in this moment,” Sarsour commented during her DNC address on Tuesday.

Sarsour has been a vocal proponent of the BDS boycott movement, and critics accuse her of promoting anti-Semitism as part of her activities seeking an end to the Jewish state.

For example, she serves as executive director of an organization called MPower Change, which promoted an event in June entitled “New York City Day of Action,” a poster for which advertised: “open to all, minus cops and Zionists.”