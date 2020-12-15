Sarsour knocks on doors for team Biden in Georgia

Sarsour said on the call, “You, the Muslim American community in Georgia, by yourselves can literally swing this entire election.”

By Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon

An anti-Israel activist is knocking on doors for Team Biden in Georgia — even though the president-elect has spurned her for espousing anti-Semitic views.

Linda Sarsour, a leftist anti-Israel activist, said in a “Vote-a-thon” Facebook Live event Sunday that she had temporarily relocated to Georgia, where she will be knocking on doors and attempting to turn out the vote for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“I’ll probably be coming to a door near you,” Sarsour said at the event, which was held by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

President-elect Joe Biden disowned the anti-Semitic activist just months ago. In August, a Biden spokesman said that Sarsour, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention’s Muslim Delegates Assembly, “has no role” in the Biden campaign.

Sarsour said Sunday that she left her husband and three children and temporarily relocated to Marietta, a small town outside of Atlanta, to canvass for the Georgia Democrats.

“Don’t talk to me about any other communities,” Sarsour said on the call. “You, the Muslim American community in Georgia, by yourselves can literally swing this entire election and send two Democrats to the U.S. Senate, which makes Kamala Harris the deciding vote.”

Democratic representatives Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), critics of the Jewish state who share a history of making anti-Semitic remarks, also spoke at the event.

Sarsour’s alleged connections to terrorist groups came to light in 2017, when the Daily Caller reported on a photograph of the activist posing alongside a known funder of Hamas. She stepped down from the board of the Women’s March organization following that report.

Sarsour has tweeted her support for extremist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood and the Nation of Islam, on numerous occasions. While Sarsour denies having connections to extremist Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan — an anti-Semite who blames the Jewish people for slavery — she spoke at a 2015 rally that Farrakhan hosted in Washington, D.C. Sarsour also appeared at an event in Chicago with terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who was involved in an attack in Israel that killed two civilians.

Raphael Warnock, who’s looking to unseat incumbent Republican senator Kelly Loeffler, has faced scrutiny for praising anti-American and anti-Semitic pastor Jeremiah Wright.

Early voting in Georgia’s runoff elections began Monday morning.