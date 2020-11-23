Saudi foreign minister denies meeting with Israelis happened

“No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi,” he tweeted.

By World Israel News Staff

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan denied that a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – accompanied by Mossad head Yossi Cohen and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took place Sunday evening, Reuters and Associated Press reported.

“I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by SecPompeo,” he tweeted on Monday. “No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi.”

The tweet did not elaborate. However, the media reportedly got wind of the secret meeting before it was to be publicized, and it has since been confirmed.