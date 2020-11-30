Saudis let Israel use airspace during UAE, Bahrain flights

Israir flight attendants wearing full protective gear disembark from a flight at Ben Gurion Airport, May 13, 2020. (Flash90/Yossi Zeliger)

Israir is scheduled to conduct the first such flight to Dubai on Dec. 1.

By JNS

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that Israeli airliners can use its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Until now, Israeli airliners did not have permanent approval for direct flights to traverse Saudi airspace. Reportedly, the change was made following a visit to Saudi Arabia by White House senior officials Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz.

Israir Airlines is scheduled to conduct the first such flight to Dubai on Tuesday.

Monday’s announcement is the result of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.