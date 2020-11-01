Second Chabad house in Delaware suffers arson attack

Chabad House at the University of Delaware on Aug. 25, 2020. (Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company/Dave Wilson)

The Wilmington, Delaware fire was extinguished and didn’t cause damage to the actual structure, unlike the first in Newark, Delaware.

By World Israel News Staff

A second Chabad Center in Delaware was the site of an arson attack after one was burned down two months ago, the Newark Post Online reports.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, the Chabad Center on Silverside Road in Wilmington was the target of an intentional fire, Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said. Fortunately, the fire which was set outside the building was put out before it reached the structure.

Damage was estimated at only $200, the Newark Post Online reports.

On August 25, the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newark had less luck as the building was destroyed by arson. Damage was estimated at $200,000. A GoFundMe page set up after the fire raised more than $500,000 for a new center.

While the Newark fire was identified as an arson, it wasn’t ruled a hate crime.

The two Chabad centers are connected as the Wilmington location is run by the father of the rabbi in charge of the Newark building.