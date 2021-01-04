Second Intifada was Yasser Arafat’s biggest mistake, says widow of terror mastermind

If the Palestinians had won, it appears her reaction would have been different.

By World Israel News Staff

Yasser Arafat, known as the “Father of Modern Terror,” made a mistake in starting the Second Intifada, according to his widow Suha. She made the surprise statement in a post to her Instagram account in Arabic on Jan. 1.

Suha Arafat doesn’t seem to regret the decision because it cost the lives of 1,000 Israelis, mainly civilians, but because the Palestinian were outmatched. If the Palestinians had won, it appears her reaction would have been different.

“The [intifada] was wrong, because we lost a lot, and our war with them [Israel] was unequal,” she said of the conflict, which lasted from 2000 to 2005. Palestinian fatalities numbered 3,200.

Suha also indirectly reiterated comments she made to Dubai TV in 2012, in which she confirmed the Israeli version of events, in which Arafat planned the Second Intifada aforethought and holds responsibility for the bloody uprising.

The Palestinian narrative had maintained that the Second Intifada was caused by a visit to the Temple Mount by soon-to-be Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in Sept. 2000.

Suha told Dubai TV on Dec. 16, 2012: “Immediately after the failure of the Camp David [negotiations], I met him in Paris upon his return… Camp David had failed, and he said to me, ‘You should remain in Paris.’ I asked him why, and he said, ‘Because I am going to start an Intifada. They want me to betray the Palestinian cause. They want me to give up on our principles, and I will not do so.’”

Arafat’s widow also said that she doesn’t blame Israel for killing her husband, who died in 2004. “Until now I don’t have evidence against anyone,” Arafat said.

“I cannot accuse anyone of killing him, even Israel, because I do not have any evidence, and I also do not have evidence against anyone so far, and I do not want the accusations to be thrown into internal Palestinian malicious political battles without conclusive evidence,” she said.