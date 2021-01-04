Sen. Cruz tells Democrats to ‘calm down’ amid accusations of treason for investigating voter fraud

“Just relax, and let’s do our jobs. We have a responsibility to follow the law,” said Sen. Ted Cruz.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) told Fox News on Sunday that his fellow lawmakers need to calm down after some suggested that he be charged with treason for insisting that a commission should investigate allegations of election fraud.

“I think everyone needs to calm down. I think we need to tone down the rhetoric,” Cruz said.

He said the U.S. is currently in a “volatile” situation. “It’s like a tinderbox, and throwing lit matches into it,” he said.

“Yesterday, when I released my statement with 10 other senators, I had multiple, multiple Democrats urging that I should be arrested and tried for the crimes of sedition and treason,” said Cruz, adding, “Now look, that’s not helpful.”

“Sedition or treason.” From the crowd that pretends they want “unity and healing.” https://t.co/A6LVPwaAxh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 31, 2020

He said, “Just relax, and let’s do our jobs. We have a responsibility to follow the law.”

Cruz said that following the law is exactly what he intends to do, pointing to the precedent set by the presidential election of 1876, where there were serious allegations of fraud in Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

“What did Congress do in 1876? They didn’t throw up their hands and say, ‘Well, gosh, we’ve got allegations of fraud but we can’t do anything about it. We’ve just got to certify.’ No. They didn’t do that,” he said.

Cruz said that Congress instead appointed a special Electoral Commission to investigate the allegations of election fraud, a plan which he thinks will also work in this case.

“We ought to have a fair inquiry, a fair audit into these results, and we ought to resolve these claims, not just dismiss them out of hand,” he said.

Cruz issued a joint statement on Saturday along with Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Senators-Elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed,” the statement said.