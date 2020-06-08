Senior Chabad rabbi to Netanyahu: Don’t make mistake of accepting Trump plan

“This plan will only bring about the opposite of good and security for the Holy Land,” said Rabbi Yaruslavski.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Rabbi Yitzchak Yehuda Yaruslavski, chief rabbi of Kiryat Malachi and secretary of the Chabad rabbinical court in Israel, sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, urging him not to accept the Trump peace plan.

“Back in 1990, we had clear instructions from the Lubavitcher Rebbe regarding the return of territories, etc., which are certainly remembered in his honor,” the rabbi said.

“When we hear talk today and agreement to establish a terror state in the territories of Judea and Samaria, we request that you do not, G-d forbid, make the mistake of accepting President Trump’s Deal of the Century, which includes a Palestinian state, Heaven help us.”

“This plan will only bring about the opposite of good and security for the Holy Land,” said Rabbi Yaruslavski.

A video posted on the Chabad website shows a questioner asking the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, about his opinion of giving away Israeli territory for peace on December 9, 1990.

Rabbi Schneerson said, “All of Israel belongs to the Jews, and anyone who gives part of it to someone else is stealing from the Jewish nation.”

When asked if he was opposed to giving up territory even if it means fighting the entire world, Rabbi Schneerson answered, “Those who wish to fight Israel do not need a specific reason for it, because they want to harm Israel.”

Members of the Chabad rabbinical court visited the city of Hebron last week and met with the heads of the local Jewish community, who spoke with them about the dangers presented by the Trump plan, Arutz7 reports.

“Those who remember the struggles during the Oslo Accords, the establishment of left-wing governments and the disengagement plan know that Chabad has been at the head of the fight, sometimes behind the scenes and sometimes on the front,” community leaders said.