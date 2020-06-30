Settlement leader to US evangelicals: ‘We have no right to give up 1 centimeter of Israel’

“We have no right to relinquish one centimeter of the Land of Israel. No one has the right to demand that we give up one centimeter,” said Yossi Dagan.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, urged American Christians to support Israel’s move to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) on Friday.

While Dagan said that Donald Trump is the best U.S. president ever for Israel, he also strongly warned against certain aspects of Trump’s peace plan, such as building freezes on Jewish communities and the formation of a Palestinian state.

“The Jewish State can’t go against the command of God,” he said.

“The Land of Israel is a gift from the Holy One, blessed be He, to the people of Israel, but this is not just a gift,” Dagan said. “It’s not just a promise of prophecy and the prophets; it’s also a command.”

Dagan said that if annexing 30 percent of Judea and Samaria is just a start, and more talks would follow, then it’s good for Israel.

“But it’s certainly forbidden to put a building freeze on the sites in the Bible – on Mt. Gerizim, Har Bracha, Alon Moreh, Hebron, Shiloh, the most important places to the Jewish people, to say ‘don’t build’ so that more Jewish people won’t come to live here,” he said. “We certainly don’t want this situation.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a large virtual gathering of Christians United for Israel on Monday. He told them that President Trump’s plan “makes clear that the Jewish people have a valid legal, historic, and moral claim to Judea and Samaria, and it supports Israel’s sovereignty over the Jewish communities there.”