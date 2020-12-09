Shnerb family blasts ‘joke’ terrorist plea bargain

“He has no right to see the light of day, just as our daughter doesn’t see the light of day,” said Shira Shnerb.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Rina Shnerb’s parents spoke out Wednesday morning against an “extremely lenient” plea bargain offered to one the terrorists involved with their daughter’s murder in August 2019.

Shnerb, 17, was hiking with her father and brother near Dolev Spring in Judea and Samaria when a roadside bomb planted by terrorists exploded.

The Shabak and IDF arrested some 50 people suspected to be involved in the terrorist cell that planned and executed the attack.

“We’re [here] 16 months after the murder of our daughter, Rina,” Shira Shnerb told Arutz 7 at a military courthouse in Judea and Samaria.

“We are here to shout that a terrorist, who knows [about the planned murder] and doesn’t inform [to the authorities] is an accessory to murder.

“He has no right to see the light of day, just as our daughter doesn’t see the light of day,” she said.

The man, Khaled Kuad, has previous terrorism-related convinctions. Kuad allegedly rode in a car with Kassam Shibli, the main perpetrator of the attack, one month before the murder.

Shibli reportedly informed Kuad of the upcoming attack, telling Kuad that Dolev Spring was the location where the bomb would be planted.

“We’re here because of the plea bargain for one of the terrorists involved in the murder of our daughter, Rina, and we oppose this plea bargain, and all the other plea bargains which have been introduced lately for terrorists involved in Rina’s case,” said Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, who was seriously injured in the attack.

“This particular terrorist had been in Israeli prison from 2011 to 2012, and continued with terrorist activities in 2014 until…2018…he knew about the murder of Rina in advance, and now they [the prosecutor’s office] want to give him a plea bargain for 20 months in prison. It’s simply a joke.

“Twenty months? Why wouldn’t he continue to murder, why wouldn’t he continue [to be involved in] terrorism? We want…these terrorists to receive the hardest sentence under the law, which is much more than 20 months.”

Samar Arbid, the head of the cell that orchestrated the attack, was employed as a senior staffer in the Palestinian human rights organization Adamir, which was funded for years by the European Union.