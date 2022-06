Despite horrifying antisemitic hate speech, Cleveland Police Officer Ismail Quran was given an “Officer of the Year” Award, the Canary Mission reports.

SERIOUSLY SCARY! Despite horrifying antisemitic hate speech, Cleveland Police Officer Ismail Quran was rewarded by @CLEpolice with an “Officer of the Year” Award! Do you trust this officer to keep Jews safe? A MUST WATCH VIDEO!@JustinMBibb @216cpc pic.twitter.com/msNZWew601 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) June 16, 2022