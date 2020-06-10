Skoda picks Israeli 3D virtual showroom technology

Israeli company Matter beat out 52 teams from 19 countries in the ‘COVID Mobility Race’ hackathon with its 3D virtual showroom concept.

By Calcalist

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda has picked an Israeli solution to potentially be incorporated into its network of agencies to help battle the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19). Israeli company Matter beat out 52 teams from 19 countries in the ‘COVID Mobility Race’ hackathon, which ended on Sunday, with its 3D virtual showroom concept.

“The victorious team will now be supported by SKODA AUTO DigiLab, enabling them to further develop their project. Furthermore, SKODA AUTO will investigate whether and how the project can be put into practice,” read Skoda’s press release.

Matter utilizes 3D technology to create interactive digital property tours, serving commercial and residential real estate as well as the hospitality and travel business.

Skoda, in collaboration with Champion Motors, runs a technology incubator in Israel named Skoda DigiLab, which among other things works to identify promising cyber and autonomous car technologies. Due to the coronavirus crisis, Skoda held a special hackathon which included teams from China, India, Europe, and Israel. The goal of the hackathon was to find solutions for various challenges brought about by the pandemic, for example, how to purchase and deliver vehicles whilst following stringent social distancing measures? What options are there for car buyers to virtually view their dream car? And what role will digital mobility services play in the future?

According to Andre Wehner, Skoda Chief Digital Officer, “the current situation has shown that many areas of our lives, on both the private and professional level, can be carried out much more digitally. The current crisis therefore also presents an opportunity for us. We would like to make the most of what we have just learned and make use of the existing technical possibilities in order to cater to the needs of our customers even more specifically.”