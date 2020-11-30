Slain Iranian scientist ‘nearly irreplaceable’; Hezbollah chief in hiding in fear of being next

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has reportedly taken shelter and canceled any “movements” over fears he may be targeted next.

By Honest Reporting

According to a former head of Israel’s military intelligence, the senior Iranian scientist assassinated last week was such a central figure in Tehran’s nuclear program that it would be nearly impossible to replace him and thus is liable to significantly set back the Islamic Republic’s atomic ambitions.

“There is no doubt that [Mohsen Fakhrizadeh] was the core source of authority, knowledge and organization of this [nuclear] program,” Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin said during a virtual conference hosted by MediaCentral.

Fakhrizadeh was killed on Friday in an elaborate operation attributed to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, although there are conflicting accounts of what exactly transpired.

While Yadlin emphasized that the harm to Iran’s “covert weaponization program [was] huge,” he qualified that the damage could not be precisely measured “since nobody knows exactly the scope and depth and what the Iranians are doing.”

Meanwhile, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanon-based Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah, has reportedly taken shelter and canceled any “movements” over fears he may be targeted next.

In the interim, Israeli embassies and Jewish institutions across the globe have been placed on high alert following Iranian threats of retaliation. Jerusalem’s security establishment has also apparently warned that Tehran could be planning attacks on Israeli tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates.