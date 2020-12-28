‘Slap in the face’: Gal Gadot faces anti-Israel backlash after ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ opening

“The fact they had Gal Gadot, a former IDF soldier, saving little Muslim children in Egypt just seemed like the biggest slap in the face,” said one Twitter user.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Israeli actress Gal Gadot was viciously attacked on social media for being Israeli following the release of her latest film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” on HBO and in theaters on December 25.

Much of the criticism centered around a scene in the film in which Gadot’s character rescues two young children in Egypt.

“F**k wonder woman the fact they had Gal Gadot, a former IDF soldier, saving little muslim children in Egypt just seemed like the biggest slap in the face like this was so intentional,” said one tweet.

One user described the scene as “too unrealistic for even a superhero movie,” doubting that someone like Gadot, who served in the Israel Defense Forces, would ever save Muslim children.

Watching the new Wonder Woman movie and this is too unrealistic for even a superhero movie- you’re telling me Gal Galdot would save some Muslim children in front of humvees? — Kite (@AhumadaCJ) December 26, 2020

“F**k Wonder Woman —putting her in an orientalist scene saving Muslim children as if she doesn’t support the IDF which actively kill and imprison Muslim children— slap in the f**king face,” tweeted another.

Has anyone brought up in the new Wonder Woman there's a big scene where Gal Gadot saves a group of Muslim children from a missile and how it's gross and tonedeaf and terrible — Michelle Branch VEVO (@toadposting) December 26, 2020

Other users brought up a 2014 Facebook post in which Gadot expressed support for Israel alongside a photo of herself lighting Shabbat candles with her daughter.

The irony of Wonder Woman saving small Muslim children in #WW84 when Gal Gadot- you know what, nevermind. https://t.co/4NEtlJzWyV — Nadia (@nadiascore) December 26, 2020

“I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children…We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!” Gadot said in the post.

This is not the first time Gadot has faced criticism for being Israeli. In fact, such comments have become a common occurrence.

Gadot also faced an outcry of condemnation when it was announced that she would play Cleopatra in an upcoming film.

During an interview with Walla! last year, Gadot said that part of the reason she flaunts her Israeliness is because of the many hateful messages she receives online.

When asked if there was “some kind of strategy” behind her openness, she said, “No! If it’s anything, it’s just that I receive so many anti-Semitic messages and reactions. It’s just that that is who I am.”

“I believe we have no place to hide or lie. Those who love will get it and that’s it,” she said.

Many fans apparently do “get it.” So much so, in fact, that Warner Bros. has announced that they’re already working on Wonder Women 3.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich announced Sunday.