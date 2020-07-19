Soccer star David Beckham’s son planning Jewish wedding

“When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding,” a source said.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired British soccer star David Beckham, and his fiancee Nicola Peltz will have a Jewish wedding, The Daily Mail reports on Sunday.

Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly planning two ceremonies.

“They’re not sure if they’ll have a rabbi conduct both ceremonies, but Brooklyn has already told Nicola he’ll let her take the reins – joking how he’s already under the thumb,” a source told the Mirror.

“When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won’t be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain ­traditional elements,” the source said.

Brooklyn, 21, and Nicola, 24, an actress, both have Jewish roots. Brooklyn’s great-grandfather was Jewish.

On the Peltz side, Nicola’s father is Jewish though her mother isn’t. Nelson Peltz, 78, is an American billionaire with an estimated $1.7 billion. He co-founded Trian Fund Management, an alternative investment management fund based in New York.

Nicola was raised Jewishly. Brooklyn’s parents, when living in Los Angeles, reportedly sent him to a Jewish school.

“It is thought that Brooklyn’s footballing father David is also enthusiastic about the prospect [of a Jewish wedding] and hopes to recite one of the Hebrew blessings at the ceremony,” The Daily Mail reports.

David Beckham was reportedly very close to his Jewish grandfather, Joseph West, who died at the age of 83 in 2009. According to The Daily Mail, he “often cited him as his footballing inspiration.”

The couple became engaged at the start of July. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx,” Brooklyn wrote in an Instagram post last week.

Last week, the cost of the engagement ring Brooklyn gave to Nicola was revealed, valued at more than £350,000.

Nicola wrote, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

Nicola’s father will pay for the wedding but Brooklyn’s famous father, and famous mother, Victoria Beckham, also say they will “contribute.”

The Beckhams are worth £335 million.